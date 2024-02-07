Italian Olympic champion Jacobs reconnects with US family by moving to Florida ahead of Paris Games

ROME (AP) — Italian sprinter Marcell Jacobs still feels like he has something to prove as he prepares to defend gold in the 100 meters at this year’s Paris Olympics. That’s why he’s “changed everything” by moving from Italy to Florida to train with a new coach. Jacobs was born in Texas but raised in Italy and is now rediscovering his American roots. He acknowledges in an Associated Press interview that everyone wants to beat him in Paris and it will be completely different from when he stunned the field at the Tokyo Olympics. He says he “can’t wait to win again.”

