Lawyers tell Trump civil fraud judge they have no details on witness’s reported perjury plea talks

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers involved in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial told the judge they had no information to share regarding a key witness reportedly negotiating to plead guilty to perjury in connection with his testimony in the case. Judge Arthur Engoron had asked state lawyers and defense counsel to provide him with letters by Wednesday “detailing anything you know” about the situation involving Allen Weisselberg, the former longtime finance chief at Trump’s company, the Trump Organization. The New York Times reported last week that Weisselberg was in negotiations with the Manhattan district attorney’s office to plead guilty to perjury and “admit that he lied on the witness stand” when he testified at the civil fraud trial in October. The Times cited “people with knowledge of the matter.”

