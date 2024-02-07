Man detained after scaling exterior of massive Sphere venue near the Las Vegas Strip

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man scaled the exterior of the massive Sphere venue in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, then was taken into custody by authorities.

Las Vegas police said they began receiving calls about a person climbing the 366-foot-tall (112-meter-tall) spherical structure near the Strip after 10 a.m. The police department confirmed in an email about an hour later that the man had been detained.

The incident unfolded as Las Vegas expects to welcome more than 330,000 visitors this week for Super Bowl 58.

Authorities identified the man as Maison Des Champs, 24. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges he may face.

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill, head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, characterized the incident as a publicity stunt.

Des Champs is a local rock climber who has scaled skyscrapers before in Las Vegas and beyond. He posted a short cellphone video Wednesday morning on his Instagram account from atop the Sphere.

The video shows him against a blue but cloudy sky with a GoPro camera strapped to his head.

“Hey guys, I’m here on top of the Sphere,” he says in the video, wind whipping in the background as he explains that his latest stunt was meant to help raise funds for a pregnant woman who is experiencing homelessness. Des Champs bills himself as “The Official Pro-Life Spider-Man” on his social media accounts.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Sphere thanked the authorities “for their support in this matter.”

Des Champs was first arrested by Las Vegas police in August 2021 after scaling the Aria on the Strip. That time, he said he was protesting mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and trespassing, but prosecutors later dismissed the case, court records show.

Days before last year’s Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, Des Champs was again detained after scaling Phoenix’s tallest building to promote his anti-abortion cause.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller called the stunt “very, very dumb.”

“This is so dangerous,” Keller said at the time. “You put not only yourself in danger, you put firefighters in danger. You put anyone else walking below or anybody around this incident in danger.”