Massachusetts state trooper pleads not guilty to charges related to bribery scandal

BOSTON (AP) — The lawyer for a former Massachusetts State Police trooper who was allegedly part of a scheme to take bribes for giving passing scores on commercial driving tests says his client has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A total of four troopers are accused of falsifying records and giving preferential treatment to at least 17 drivers from May 2019 to January 2023, who were taking their commercial drivers license or CDL test. One of the four troopers, 63-year-old Calvin Butner, plead not guilty Wednesday in federal court to a range of charges, including extortion and falsifying records.

