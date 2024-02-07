Mexico overtakes China as the leading source of goods imported to US
By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time in more than two decades, Mexico last year surpassed China as the leading source of goods imported to the United States. The shift reflects the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing as well as U.S. efforts to import from countries that are friendlier and closer to home. Figures released by the U.S. Commerce Department show that the value of goods imported to the United States from Mexico rose nearly 5% from 2022 to 2023, to more than $475 billion. At the same time, the value of Chinese imports imports tumbled 20%. The last time that Mexican goods imported to the United States exceeded the value of China’s imports was in 2002.