Missouri prosecutor seeks to vacate murder conviction, the 2nd case challenged in 2 weeks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor has filed a motion to vacate the conviction of a man imprisoned for more than 30 years for the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. The motion filed Wednesday is the second in two weeks challenging a longstanding murder conviction in the St. Louis area. Christopher Dunn is serving a sentence of life without parole for killing Ricco Rogers in 1990. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore says the case against Dunn relied on testimony from two boys, both of whom later recanted. On Jan. 26, St. Louis County’s prosecutor filed a motion to vacate the conviction of Marcellus Williams, who is on death row for a 1998 killing. DNA evidence was cited in that case.

