Missouri Senate votes against allowing abortion in cases of rape and incest

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators have voted against allowing abortion in cases of rape and incest. Republican senators on Wednesday voted down a Democratic proposal to allow exceptions for rape and incest under the state’s current ban on almost all abortions. Democratic Sen. Tracy McCreery tried to add the amendment to a Republican bill. Missouri in 2022 banned abortion except in cases of medical emergencies. Some Republicans say blocking rape and incest victims from getting abortions was too extreme. One Republican is trying to amend the state constitution to allow abortions in cases of rape, incest and fatal fetal abnormalities until viability.

