Netflix to create shows on 2004 and 2024 Boston Red Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox will be the focus of a pair of new Netflix shows. The streaming service will follow the team through the 2024 season and present a documentary series in 2025 that will be produced and directed by Greg Whiteley of One Potato Productions. Netflix intends to air a documentary this year focusing on the 2004 Red Sox, who broke the so-called Curse of the Bambino and won the team’s first World Series title since 1918.

