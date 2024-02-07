New UN weather agency chief says rate of global warming is speeding up

BALTIMORE (AP) — The new chief of the World Meteorological Organization says the rate of human-caused climate change is accelerating and that warming has triggered more Arctic cold outbreaks further south, weighing in on two issues that divide climate scientists. In her first sit-down interview since taking office last month WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo told The Associated Press says the world must keep on with its ambition of trying not reach 1.5 degrees Celsius on a longer term basis even the globe is getting close to that mark. She says powerful economic forces, not diplomatic problems, are preventing quick action to fight climate change.

