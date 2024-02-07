NTSB to release cause of fiery Norfolk Southern derailment in eastern Ohio at June hearing

Federal investigators say they will determine the cause of last year’s fiery Norfolk Southern derailment in eastern Ohio at a hearing in East Palestine this June 25. The National Transportation Safety Board findings will come nearly 17 months after the Feb. 3, 2023, derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border that prompted evacuations and left residents with lingering worries about possible long-term health problems. The cleanup from the derailment is ongoing though Enivornmental Protection Agency officials say that may wrap up this summer. The government and railroad have reassured residents that their air and water are safe, but some doubt the test results because they don’t think enough testing has been done.

