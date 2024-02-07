Philadelphia lawyer accused of falsely claiming to represent family of boy killed by police

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia lawyer stands accused of trying to file an unauthorized civil lawsuit on behalf of the father of a 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot by police. J. Conor Corcoran also allegedly asked a judge to declare the father mentally incompetent in a bid to keep the case and cash in on a potential settlement. The misconduct allegations were detailed in a petition filed by the state’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel in December. Corcoran’s attorney, Samuel Stretton, says Corcoran had “good intentions” in the case and the matter is the result of multiple lawyers competing for a stake in a high-profile case.

