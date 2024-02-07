Police to address special commission investigating response to Maine mass shooting

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A special commission organized to investigate the response to the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting last year is set to hear testimony from more police. Maine Gov. Janet Mills and state Attorney General Aaron Frey assembled the commission to review the events that led up to the shootings that killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston on Oct. 25. The commission has heard from officers with the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office and will hear from members of the Lewiston and Lisbon police departments on Thursday.

