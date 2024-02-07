Prince William returns to public duties at a time when the UK monarchy needs him more than ever

LONDON (AP) — Prince William is returning to royal duties for the first time since his father King Charles III announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife Kate was hospitalized for abdominal surgery. William will perform an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday before attending a gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity. The 41-year-old prince temporarily retreated from public-facing duties to help care for his wife and their children following his wife’s operation. But the king is stepping back from his task of being among his subjects to focus on getting better. And William’s presence is needed more than ever.

