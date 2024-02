LOS ANGELES (AP) — Over 500 mudslides. Half of downtown Los Angeles’ yearly rainfall in just three days. A wind gust of 102 mph. Those are some of the big numbers from the slow-moving atmospheric river that was inching out of California on Wednesday.

