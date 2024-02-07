Residents scatter as they fear Congo rebel group will again seize key eastern city of Goma

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Residents say one of eastern Congo’s most active rebel groups is attacking a community considered the last line of defense before the region’s largest city of Goma. The M23 rebels claim they have no intention to seize Goma again but warn that attacks targeting its forces “will be dealt with at their source.” The group rose to prominence a decade ago by seizing Goma, which is an important base for Congolese forces and for humanitarian workers. Locals say deadly unrest has worsened as armed groups try to seize more territory while the United Nations and regional peacekeepers begin to withdraw at the government’s request.

By RUTH ALONGA and JEAN-YVES KAMALE Associated Press

