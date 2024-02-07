Russia attacks targets across Ukraine with missiles and drones as EU’s top diplomat visits Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say Russia has fired cruise and ballistic missiles and Shahed-type drones at targets across Ukraine. Officials said the Wednesday morning attack killed at least five civilians and wounded almost 50 others. The attacks targeted at least three major Ukrainian cities including the capital. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was in Kyiv discussing military aid and financial support for Ukraine. Western help is desperately needed by Ukraine which is struggling with ammunition and personnel shortages. Some long-term foreign funding is also in doubt as the war nears its two-year anniversary on Feb. 24.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.