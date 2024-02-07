Skip to Content
Sweden closes probe into explosions on Nord Stream pipelines, saying it doesn’t have jurisdiction

By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish officials say they have decided to close their investigation into the September 2022 explosions on the underwater Nord Stream gas pipelines, which were built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany, because they don’t have jurisdiction. Sweden’s investigation was one of three into the explosions. Denmark and Germany are also examining the blasts. The attack, which happened as Europe attempted to wean itself off Russian energy sources following the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, contributed to tensions that followed the start of the war. The source of the sabotage has been a major international mystery.

