Sweden closes probe into explosions on Nord Stream pipelines, saying it doesn’t have jurisdiction

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish officials say they have decided to close their investigation into the September 2022 explosions on the underwater Nord Stream gas pipelines, which were built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany, because they don’t have jurisdiction. Sweden’s investigation was one of three into the explosions. Denmark and Germany are also examining the blasts. The attack, which happened as Europe attempted to wean itself off Russian energy sources following the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, contributed to tensions that followed the start of the war. The source of the sabotage has been a major international mystery.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.