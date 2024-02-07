Thousands rally in Slovakia to accuse new government’s plan of going easier on corruption

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Thousands have rallied in front of Slovakia’s Parliament to condemn a plan by the new government of the populist prime minister to eliminate the office of the special prosecutor dealing with major crime and corruption. A final vote is Thursday. A number of people linked to the prime minister’s party face prosecution in corruption scandals. European Union institutions have questioned the planned changes to the penal code, which also include reducing punishments for corruption and a significant shortening of the statute of limitations.

