Ukraine needs more troops fighting Russia. Hardened professionals from Colombia are helping

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s ranks are depleted by two years of war. As it battles Russia, Ukraine is welcoming hardened fighters from one of the world’s longest-running conflicts. Professional soldiers from Colombia add to volunteers from around the world who have answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call for foreign fighters. Melodic Colombian Spanish fills one hospital treating soldiers wounded fighting Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. Colombia’s military has been fighting drug-trafficking cartels and rebel groups for decades, making its soldiers some of the world’s most experienced. With a military of 250,000, Colombia has Latin America’s second-largest army after Brazil’s. More than 10,000 retire each year. And hundreds are heading to fight in Ukraine.

By ILLIA NOVIKOV and MANUEL RUEDA Associated Press

