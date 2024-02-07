US Homeland chief joins officials in Vegas declaring Super Bowl a ‘no drone zone’

Las Vegas (AP) — While police were pursuing and apprehending a man who climbed a Las Vegas Strip landmark, NFL, local and federal officials met the media to outline hardened security measures and declare the Super Bowl a “no drone zone.” FBI, Secret Service agents and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Wednesday there have not been any “specific or credible” threats to the championship game Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. But they say they’re looking for them. Mayorkas dismissed as “baseless” allegations that led Republicans in the U.S. House to try to impeach him on Tuesday. The NFL’s top security officer says people attending the game should leave umbrellas, selfie sticks and “weapons of any kind” at home.

