Virginia Democrats are sending gun-control bills to a skeptical Gov. Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dozens of pieces of gun-related legislation that advocates say will bolster public safety are winding their way through Virginia’s Democratic-controlled General Assembly. That includes a measure to halt the sale of certain semi-automatic rifles and pistols. The question hanging over all the bills is: Just how many will Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin veto? Both chambers have now passed the proposed ban on so-called “assault firearms” made on or after July 1 of this year. Youngkin has not said whether he will veto that or the dozens of other Democratic bills. His office says only that he will review any legislation that reaches his desk.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.