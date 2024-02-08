10 cars of cargo train carrying cooking oil and plastic pellets derail in New York, 2 fall in river
PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say 10 cars of a cargo train carrying plastic pellets and cooking oil derailed in upstate New York, with two ending up in a river. Authorities say the cars were part of a 94-car train that derailed about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in Rensselear County, in the village of Valley Falls. A spokesperson for Berkshire & Eastern Railroad says no injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were involved. He says the two cars that fell into the Hoosic River were leaking a small amount of cooking oil and resin. He says contractors are on site and the rerailing of the cars should take several hours. An investigation into the cause is underway.