13 people are dead and 27 missing after a boat carrying Sudanese migrants to Europe sank

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say 13 Sudanese migrants died and 27 others are believed missing after their small metal boat sank off the Tunisian coast. They were seeking to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe. The regional court spokesperson says the Tunisian coast guard was able to rescue just two people from the capsized boat nine miles off the coast and is searching for those missing. Such migration attempts have increased recently from Tunisia, by both Tunisians and people from elsewhere in Africa.

