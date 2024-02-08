200 victims allege child sex abuse in Maryland youth detention facilities

BALTIMORE (AP) — A new lawsuit alleging child sexual abuse inside Maryland juvenile detention facilities brings the number of victims suing the state’s juvenile justice agency to 200. The latest complaint was filed Thursday on behalf of 63 plaintiffs alleging rampant abuse at 15 facilities. Some of them have since closed while others remain in operation. At least 10 other complaints alleging abuse of incarcerated youth have been filed since Maryland lawmakers eliminated the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse lawsuits last year. A spokesperson for the state Department of Juvenile Services didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

