A look at the Iraqi government’s relationship with armed groups that are clashing with US forces

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S. strike in Baghdad that killed a commander with the powerful Kataib Hezbollah paramilitary group this week highlighted the ambiguous status of the country’s Iran-allied armed factions. Some operate simultaneously as a part of the official security forces and outside of state control. That ambiguity has put the government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in an increasingly delicate position. It is attempting to balance its relations with the United States as well as with Iraqi armed groups that are sometimes in direct conflict with U.S. forces. The U.S. has said the commander who was killed was responsible for “directly planning and participating in attacks” on American troops.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.