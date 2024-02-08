A Nebraska bill would hire a hacker to probe the state’s computer, elections systems

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state Sen. Loren Lippincott is touting a bill that would give the Nebraska State Patrol $200,000 to hire “an ethical hacker.” The hacker would spend his or her days trying to break into the state’s computer network and election equipment and software. The idea is for the hired hacker to find any vulnerabilities in those systems that could be exploited by malicious hackers. Lippincott says he got the idea from a nephew who did similar work. Lippincott’s staff did not find other states that have hired independent hackers, although Missouri has hired a company that employs “white hat hackers” to provide that service.

