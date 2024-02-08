A prosecutor says man killed, disposed of daughter like ‘trash.’ His lawyer says he didn’t kill her

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A prosecutor says a New Hampshire man brutally beat his 5-year-old daughter to death and spent months moving her body around before disposing of it “like yesterday’s trash.” But a lawyer for Adam Montgomery says he didn’t harm his daughter and the last person who saw her alive — Montgomery’s estranged wife — won’t say what happened. Adam Montgomery is charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying physical evidence, assault and witness tampering regarding his daughter. Harmony Montgomery disappeared in 2019 but police didn’t know she was missing until two years later. Adam’s estranged wife is serving a sentence on perjury charges and is expected to testify against him.

