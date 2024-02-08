After coups, West African nations hurry to leave the regional bloc that opposed military takeovers

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — West Africa’s regional bloc says the coup-hit nations of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are in haste to withdraw their membership of the association without following its rules of exit. The regional body said this on Thursday as its ministers met to deliberate on growing division and political tension in the region. The juntas of the three countries took the unprecedented decision of announcing late last month that the three of them were quitting ECOWAS. Analysts have said the decision which followed recent coups in those countries could threaten efforts to return democracy and help stabilize the increasingly fragile region.

