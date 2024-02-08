Americans left the British crown behind centuries ago. Why are they still so fascinated by royalty?
By DEEPTI HAJELA
Associated Press
The pomp, the glamour, the conflicts, the characters – when it comes to the United Kingdom’s royal family, the Americans can’t seem to get enough. That was evident this week, following the announcement of King Charles III’s treatment for cancer. While, yes, the United States got its start in 1776 by rejecting royalty as a form of governance, it’s never been able to quit its love of the spectacle of it all. And in celebrity-obsessed modern America, it’s one of the best shows around.