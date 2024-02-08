Anthony Fauci will reflect on his long government career in ‘On Call,’ to be published in June

NEW YORK (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci has a memoir coming out in June, a look back at his long career as an infectious disease expert and the many outbreaks he contended with, from AIDS/HIV to the COVID-19 pandemic. Viking announced Thursday that Fauci’s “On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service” will be published in June. Millions regarded Fauci, with his raspy voice and plainspoken style, as the government’s trusted point man during the heights of the pandemic. But over time he would become increasingly estranged from Trump, who favored a faster return to normal life and advocated unproven treatments.

