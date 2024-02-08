As some call for his ouster, McConnell pushes back on GOP critics: ‘They’ve had their shot’
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of negotiations and delays, the Senate has voted to move forward on legislation that would provide wartime aid to Ukraine and Israel. Thursday’s vote was far from a final one. But it was a momentary victory for Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, a strong supporter of the aid for Ukraine. The deep Republican divide over the aid, along with contentious debate over a border policy compromise, has a small group of senators calling for his removal. In an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, McConnell said he’s not going anywhere. “They’ve had their shot,” he says of his critics.