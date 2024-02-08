Biden aides meet in Michigan with Arab American and Muslim leaders, aiming to mend political ties

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Biden administration officials are meeting with Arab American and Muslim leaders in Michigan. It’s part of an effort to mend ties with a community that has an important role in deciding whether President Joe Biden can hold on to a crucial swing state in the 2024 election. The community has grown increasingly disillusioned with the Biden administration because of the president’s vocal support of Israel. About three dozen demonstrators chanting “free, free Palestine” and “stop the genocide” marched from a shopping mall parking lot to near the Dearborn hotel where the meeting was to take place.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and COREY WILLIAMS Associated Press

