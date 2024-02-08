Brazil’s police investigate former President Bolsonaro’s allies over alleged coup attempt

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police are investigating several top allies of former President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2022 election and have searched their homes and offices. Bolsonaro was not himself a target of Thursday’s searches but was ordered to forfeit his passport. That’s according to a Supreme Court justice’s decision made public on Thursday. A lawyer says Bolsonaro would comply and hand over his passport. A police statement said the subjects of the searches are under investigation for allegedly preparing to claim fraud in the 2022 election “in order to enable and legitimize a military intervention.”

