Canada media group ends several TV newscasts after announcing 4,800 layoffs

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s largest communications company is ending multiple television newscasts and making other programming cuts after its parent company announced 4,800 layoffs and the sale of 45 of its 103 regional radio stations. In an internal memo to employees, Bell Media said news stations including CTV and BNN Bloomberg would be affected immediately. The radio stations being sold are in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

