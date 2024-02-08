Dressing the high-society ‘swans’ in ‘Feud’ was an adventure in both authenticity and artistry

NEW YORK (AP) — Costume designer and producer Lou Eyrich has helped create many vivid worlds for television. Her latest is “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.” It peeks under the fur coats and behind the giant sunglasses to see the complicated lives of the elite set in 1960s and 1970s New York. Seeking authenticity, Eyrich’s design team scoured fashion magazines from the time and created original designs for about half the costumes that they couldn’t source from vintage vendors. The FX series — which is also streaming on Hulu — dropped an episode this week based on Truman Capote’s famous Black and White masquerade ball in 1966. Designer Zac Posen created heightened versions of the swans’ unique looks.

