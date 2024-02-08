EU lawmakers seek an investigation into Serbia vote fraud allegations with an eye to freezing funds

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers are calling for an independent investigation into allegations of vote-rigging in Serbia. They demanded that EU funds be cut off if the authorities in Belgrade fail to cooperate with the inquiry or are found to be implicated in election irregularities. A monitoring mission by rights watchdogs highlighted allegations vote-buying and ballot box stuffing in the December polls. The ruling Serbian Progressive party of populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić won the parliamentary and municipal elections. The lawmakers demanded in a resolution on Thursday an independent investigation into the allegations. The resolution is nonbinding but constitutes yet another official expression of concern about Vučić and his party.

