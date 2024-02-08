Federal cybersecurity agency launches program to boost support for state, local election offices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s cybersecurity agency has launched a program aimed at boosting election security in the states. Officials with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency hope it will shore up support for local offices and provide reassurance to voters that this year’s presidential elections will be safe and accurate. The agency, known as CISA, planned to introduce its new election security adviser program Thursday to the National Association of State Election Directors. State and local election officials face a growing list of security challenges. Among them are potential cyberattacks by foreign governments and criminal ransomware gangs attacking computer systems. And persistent election misinformation has led to harassment of election officials and undermined public confidence.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.