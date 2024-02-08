First Wrexham, next Chorley? Another team from English non-leagues could get celebrity treatment

CHORLEY, England (AP) — Chorley could be the next soccer club from the English non-leagues to be given a sprinkle of celebrity stardust. The sixth-tier team from northwest England says it is in “ongoing discussions” with Boyzone in hopes of the 1990s Irish boy band fronted by Ronan Keating becoming “the face of the football club.” Chorley says that members of Boyzone will be attending the team’s game against Solihull Moors in the FA Trophy competition on Saturday and that “amazing possibilities” lie ahead. Welsh club Wrexham was in the fifth tier of English soccer when it was bought by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

