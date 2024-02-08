Jon Stewart changed late-night comedy once. Can he have a second act in different times?

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s little doubt that Jon Stewart changed late-night comedy as host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” from 1999 to 2015. He’s coming back for a second act during wildly different times. He begins hosting “The Daily Show” on Monday nights next week, through at least the presidential election. Stewart returns at a time that late-night comedy is greatly diminished as a cultural force, and “The Daily Show” has a fraction of the audience it once had. Several comics, some from the Stewart family tree, have taken his mantle with political comedy. Does the well-known Mets fan still have his fastball?

