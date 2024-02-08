Man accused of killing a priest in Nebraska pleads not guilty

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of fatally attacking a priest in a small Nebraska town has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges. Kierre Williams of Sioux City, Iowa, also is accused of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. Williams entered his plea on Thursday. KETV-TV reports that his next court date is March 5. Prosecutors have said there doesn’t appear to be any connection between Williams and the Rev. Stephen Gutgsell, who was fatally stabbed on Dec. 10 inside the rectory for St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun, Nebraska.

