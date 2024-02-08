Man who diverted national park river to ease boat access on Lake Michigan convicted of misdemeanors

EMPIRE, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of diverting a national park river to ease boat access to Lake Michigan has been convicted of two misdemeanors. Andrew Howard of Frankfort was found guilty of tampering and vandalism Wednesday. In August 2022, a National Park Service ranger witnessed Howard digging with a shovel so the Platte River in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore would be diverted into Lake Michigan. The new channel grew to 200 feet, giving boaters easier access to the lake. Howard’s attorney did not immediately comment after his client’s conviction.

