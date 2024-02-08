Skip to Content
AP-National

Maryland judges’ personal information protected under bill passed by Senate after fatal shooting

By
Published 9:51 AM

By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland judges could shield personal information online to prevent hostile people from tracking them down, under a bill passed by the state Senate. The Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson Judicial Security Act approved on Thursday is named for the judge who was fatally shot by a man in October just hours after Wilkinson ruled against him in a divorce case. The measure now goes to the House, where a similar bill is pending.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content