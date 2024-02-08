Maryland judges’ personal information protected under bill passed by Senate after fatal shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland judges could shield personal information online to prevent hostile people from tracking them down, under a bill passed by the state Senate. The Judge Andrew F. Wilkinson Judicial Security Act approved on Thursday is named for the judge who was fatally shot by a man in October just hours after Wilkinson ruled against him in a divorce case. The measure now goes to the House, where a similar bill is pending.

