Microsoft’s Nadella woos Indian developers to the company’s AI tools

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has urged more than a thousand Indian computer code developers to use the company’s artificial intelligence tools being deployed across its products. Speaking to the developers in Bengaluru, India’s “Silicon Valley,” Nadella noted that more than 13.2 million Indian developers are currently on GitHub, an internet hosting service for software development, second only to the number from the United States. Nadella said Microsoft Corp. expects that use of AI can help achieve 10%, or $500 billion, of India’s GDP target for 2025. Microsoft has announced a monthlong AI training program for 100,000 Indian developers and AI skills training for 2 million Indians by 2025.

By SIBI ARASU and MATT O’BRIEN Associated Press

