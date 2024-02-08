Missouri coroner accused of stealing from a dead person, misstating causes of death

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed criminal charges accusing a county coroner of stealing cash from a dead person and misstating the causes of death for several people, and a judge has at least temporarily removed the coroner from office pending further review. The criminal charges were filed Thursday against Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan. He faces three felony counts of providing false information to vital records and one misdemeanor count of stealing. Jordan, reached at his office, declined an interview request. Jordan, a Republican, was elected coroner in the southeastern Missouri county in 2020. He could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

