Near-total abortion ban rejected by Virginia House panel

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A near-total abortion ban has been rejected by lawmakers in the Virginia House of Delegates. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that on a bipartisan 8-0 vote Wednesday night, a House subcommittee rejected a bill that would have prohibited abortions except in cases necessary to save the mother’s life. Freshman Republican bill sponsor Tim Griffin of Bedford faced questions about the implications his bill would have for miscarriage care and rape victims. He responded that the bill was about “protecting unborn children and women.” Abortion was a central theme in last year’s legislative elections. Democrats who campaigned on a pledge to protect access flipped control of the House.

