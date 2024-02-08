No charges for off-duty officers in fatal shooting of 2 men outside Nebraska bar

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A prosecutor says he won’t charge two off-duty police officers who shot and killed two men while working weekend security at a bar in Nebraska’s largest city. Authorities said the two who were shot had argued with a group of people outside the Extasis Night Club in Omaha. An official says that minutes later Fernando Rodriguez-Juarez and Jonathan Hernandez-Rosales pulled up in a Jeep and one of them shot at the group the officers were standing behind. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the officers reacted instantly and fired, fatally wounding both men. He said the men were citizens of Mexico and Nicaragua who were in the country without legal permission.

