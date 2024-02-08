Pakistan election results are delayed, but wins are reported for independents backed by Khan’s party

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — The results of Pakistan’s elections were being delayed a day after the vote that was marred by sporadic violence, a mobile phone service shutdown and the sidelining of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party. Local media reported independents backed by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party after the imprisoned Khan was disqualified were ahead in dozens of constituencies. PTI candidates ran as independents after they were barred from using the party symbol on ballots. The chief election commissioner had said the results would be communicated to the oversight body by early Friday and released to the public after that. The Interior Ministry attributed the delay to a “lack of connectivity” resulting from security precautions.

