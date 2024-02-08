Pentagon finishes review of Austin’s failure to tell Biden and other leaders about his cancer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has completed its review of Defense Secretary’s Lloyd Austin’s failure last month to quickly notify the president and other senior leaders about his hospitalization for complications from prostate cancer surgery and how the notification process can be improved. The 30-day review was submitted to Austin Thursday and no other details were provided. Austin has been scrutinized for keeping secret his prostate cancer diagnosis in early December, his surgery and his hospitalization on Jan. 1, when he began suffering complications from the procedure.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

