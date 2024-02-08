Populist Slovak lawmakers back a new law that abolishes an anti-graft prosecutor

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Lawmakers for the new coalition government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico have voted to amend the penal code and eliminate the office of the special prosecutor that deals with major crime and corruption. The legislation faces sharp criticism at home and abroad. Thousands of Slovaks repeatedly took to the streets in protests that started two months ago and have spread from the capital, Bratislava, to more than 30 cities and towns and even abroad. In the 150-seat Parliament, 78 coalition lawmakers voted in favor of the plan that includes abolishing the special prosecutors’ office, which handles serious crimes such as graft, organized crime and extremism.

