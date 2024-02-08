Search resumes at charred home after shootout and fire left 2 officers hurt and 6 people missing

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were searching the charred remains of a suburban Philadelphia home, a day after a shootout and fire that left two police officers wounded and at least six people unaccounted for. Firefighters were also still on the scene and wisps of smoke were still visible from the charred remains of the house. Heavy machinery moved into the neighborhood as investigators prepared to search the home for six people unaccounted for following a police shootout that wounded two officers. Officials in Delaware County say officers were called to the house in East Lansdowne on Wednesday afternoon on a report that a child had been wounded by gunfire. One officer was shot in the arm, another in the leg. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer says both are expected to fully recover.

By MATT ROURKE and TASSANEE VEJPONGSA Associated Press

